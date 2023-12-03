Island Grocery Depot in Lahaina extends hours to open earlier

Starting Monday, Dec. 4, Island Grocery Depot in Lahaina will extend its hours to open earlier at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

The store’s modified business hours are now, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday. Accordingly, the will-call schedule is also modified effective Monday, Dec. 4.

In addition to the extended hours, the unsafe water advisory impacting the store was recently lifted by the Maui County Department of Water Supply. The store has resumed the availability of ice, fresh meat, and more produce items. A food truck outside the store has resumed operations.

“We understand the importance of convenience for our customers, which is why we have made the decision to extend our hours,” said the store’s Jon Yasutake. “We would like to thank our valued customers and our community for your support and understanding during this time. We thank you for your patience as we worked to return these services.”

The retail website has up-to-date information as hours and will-call schedules could continue to change over time.

Island Grocery Depot has two stores, one in Lahaina and one in Kahului. Island Grocery Depot in Kahului has remained open daily, regular hours being 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both stores are open to the public, with no membership required to shop for savings. Selections include hard to-find local specialties, and Maui’s favorite national branded grocery items.

Island Grocery Depot remains locally and family-owned, focused on serving Maui. Island Grocery Depot and VIP Foodservice are divisions of Valley Isle Produce, founded in 1951.

