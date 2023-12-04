Three individuals identified in search to fill the House District 10 vacancy for Maui

Timothy Scott Lara (left), Local entrepreneur, and community leader; Leslee D. Matthews (middle), Social worker and Local Attorney; and Tyson K. Miyake (right), former Chief of Staff to Mayor Victorino. PC: Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi

The Maui County Democrats convened members of the vacancy selection body for House District 10, comprised of all members of the House District 10 Council. The selection body cast their votes to nominate a successor for former Representative Troy N. Hashimoto who was appointed by Governor Josh Green, M.D. to fill the Senate District 5 Vacancy due to the resignation of former Senator Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran.

The three individuals whose names were sent to the governor for consideration are:

Timothy Scott Lara, Local entrepreneur, and community leader

Leslee D. Matthews, Social worker and Local Attorney

Tyson K. Miyake, former Chief of Staff to Mayor Victorino

“I’m excited to send the names of the three candidates to fill the vacancy in House District 10 to Gov. Josh Green. All three are deeply committed to serving their constituents, highly qualified, and well respected in the community,” said Interim Chair Adrian Tam.

“On behalf of the House District 10 Vacancy Selection Body, our deepest mahalo to these nominees on their willingness to serve during an important time in our community. Central Maui legislators have always played an important role at the State Capitol, and we look forward to the Governor’s appointment from this pool of qualified community leaders,” said Jared Sam Agtunong, Maui County Chair.

The vacancy selection body for House District 10 met on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the ILWU Hall in Wailuku and via Zoom.