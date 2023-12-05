300 volunteers needed this Saturday to bring joy to Maui wildfire survivors

The Salvation Army is calling for the community’s support as they prepare for a heartwarming event, “Magical Maui Christmas,” set to take place on Dec. 9, 2023, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The event aims to uplift and bring holiday joy to over 2,000 wildfire survivors by providing them with a memorable Christmas experience.

In an effort to spread holiday cheer, The Salvation Army, in collaboration with The Spirit of Liberty Foundation and America’s Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with their elves, will create a magical atmosphere where families and their keiki can anticipate being filled with holiday surprises and goodwill.

Additionally, all registered families will receive a Magical Maui Christmas artificial tree, ornaments, lights, stockings, holiday decorations, and an array of gifts and toys for children aged 0-15 years old.

To ensure the success of this event, The Salvation Army is seeking the support of approximately 300 volunteers. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and volunteers will help to make this day a memorable one for the families who have already registered.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to serve as holiday elves, guiding families through the event, or assisting at distribution stations, including the toy factory, Santa’s photo station, and the Christmas décor distribution stations. They can sign up for specific shifts or dedicate the entire day to spreading holiday cheer.

Charmaine Hauanio-Kuewa, Divisional Director of Development for The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “The success of this event hinges on the generosity and goodwill of volunteers. We encourage anyone 14 years and older, willing to bring joy and help make a difference in the lives of these families, to sign up and be part of creating magical memories.”

Individuals or Companies interested in volunteering can sign up at tinyurl.com/VolunteerMMChristmas.

