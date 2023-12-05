Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort names Amber Tesoro director of leisure sales

Amber Tesoro

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels announced Amber Tesoro director of leisure sales at Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort on Maui.

Tesoro is responsible for the resort’s leisure and wholesale sales and will manage all sales activities to achieve desired results while maintaining and establishing relationships with key accounts.

Most recently destination sales executive at Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott, before that Tesoro was leisure sales manager at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; sales manager at Honua Kai Resort & Spa; and director of corporate marketing and events at Selling Source, LLC.

Tesoro holds an Associate of Applied Science, Commercial Arts Degree from College of Southern Nevada.

“Well-versed in the Maui market, Amber understands and appreciates the rich cultural legacy and natural beauty of this beloved destination,” said General Manager Edwin Torres. “We are genuinely excited for her and confident that her unique insights will contribute to the continued success of our resort as we navigate its next chapter.”

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort was acquired earlier this year.