Celebrate the holidays by recording a video greeting at Akakū

December 6, 2023, 4:32 AM HST
Akakū, Maui Community Media is bringing back recording a holiday greeting video, with a festive green screen backdrop.

Those who are interested can dress up, sing a carol, light a menorah or share New Year wishes. A variety of backdrops will be available.

The offer is to record up to a 30 second greeting that will air on Akakū channels. Guests will also get a digital copy to share.

Recording takes place in the studio Dec. 15 from 12 to 6 p.m. with a $50 donation. The service is free for businesses and individuals displaced by the fires, as well as agencies serving them.

RSVP to [email protected] with a requested time slot. No drop ins will be accommodated.

