Maui Surf Forecast for December 07, 2023

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 8-12 6-8 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 05:03 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:57 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:42 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:10 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Recent nearshore buoy observations show a continued decline of the current north-northwest (330-340 deg) swell. Surf heights have now lowered enough to cancel the High Surf Advisory for all remaining shores. As this swell continues to fade and become more northwesterly (320 deg), an overlapping medium-period north (360-010 deg) swell will arrive tonight, keeping surf heights elevated through Friday. Yet another northwest (320 deg) swell will arrive late Friday. This one will boost surf heights again through the weekend and potentially reach advisory level for north and west facing shores as it peaks on Saturday.

Surf along east facing shores will be rough and choppy through Thursday, especially over the eastern half of the state, due to the stronger trades. A downward trend is expected through the second half of the week as the winds diminish. Small surf will continue along south facing shores with only small background swell energy in the forecast.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.