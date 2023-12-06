Sen. Schatz appoints Glenn Teves to new USDA Tribal Advisory Committee

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, today announced his appointment of Glenn Teves to serve on a new Tribal Advisory Committee at the US Department of Agriculture.

Authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, the TAC will provide advice and guidance to the Secretary of Agriculture on Native equities in USDA programs and policies and develop an annual report to Congress.

“Mr. Teves has decades of experience practicing and promoting Native Hawaiian agriculture as a farmer, county extension agent, and community advocate,” said Chairman Schatz. “The expertise he brings to the Tribal Advisory Committee will help guide USDA’s work to support Native-led agriculture across the country, including subsistence farming and related cultural practices.”

A graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with a B.S. in horticulture technology, Teves currently serves as a county extension agent for the University’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources – a position he has held for over 40 years. Together with his wife, he owns and operates Puakala Farms on Hawaiian Home Lands in Ho‘olehua, Moloka‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD