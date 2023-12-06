Top 20 things to do on Maui, Dec 7-23: Concerts with Wayne Newton, Henry Kapono, Kalani Pe’a, snow for keiki, Comic Con

This week on Maui is an incredible lineup of music, with Mr. Las Vegas crooner Wayne Newton, C&K’s Henry Kapono in a 50th Anniversary of the duo and Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a with Maui Pops. There’s also Maui’s annual Comic books convention Comic Con featuring scores of illustrators.

Coming up fast are American Idol winner Iam Tongi and Lucas Nelson, Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga in a benefit concert for Maui charities.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events – concerts, shows, entertainment community activities and outdoor gift markets – for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Crooner Wayne Newton performs at the MACC (Dec. 7, Kahului)

Wayne Newton

Big hits crooner Wayne Newton performs at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Newton is known for his iconic signature song “Danke Schoen.” He has countless other top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter” and “Summer Wind.”

Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 2 – Henry Kapono’s Cecilia & Kapono’s 50th Anniversary concert at the MACC (Dec. 9, Kahului)

The rescheduled Henry Kapono & the Songs of C&K concert is at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It features Kapono and fellow musicians in a 50th anniversary salute to the music of Cecilio & Kapono.

Kapono will be joined by Alex Kawakami and Johnny Valentine, along with his all-star band including Gaylord Holomalia, Lopaka Colon, Matt Krahula and Wendell Ching.

C&K was the first Hawaii group to be signed by a major record label, Columbia Records. The duo helped forge the sound of the 70’s “Hawaiian Music Renaissance” with laid-back contemporary island rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawaiʻi. The concert will feature classic hits such as “We’re All Alone,” “Lifetime Party,” “Sailin’,” “Gotta Get Away,” “Sunshine Love” and “Highway in the Sun.” For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 3 – Holiday Pops with Kalani Pe’a (Dec. 10, Kahului)

Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a celebrates a “Purple Hawaiian Christmas” with the Maui Pops Orchestra at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. There’s also a dance performance by Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua.

The Hawaiian singer/songwriter also has won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards including in 2023 for his “Purple Hawaiian Christmas.” Music from this album will be featured with full orchestral backup, along with other holiday favorites. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 4 – Comics book artists convention at UH Maui (Dec. 9 & 10, Kahului)

The Maui Comic Con 2023 is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at the University of Hawaii-Maui. Attendees not only dress like comic book characters, but also meet scores of authors and illustrators.

The annual comic book convention on Maui, featuring scores of artists and their works, takes place at the University Hawaii-Maui on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Maui Comic Con 2023, presented by Gerdel Studio, features the Maui premiers of Ryan Ottley (Invincible), Willie Ito (Disney), Peter Shinkoda (Netflix Daredevil) and Rick Leonardi (Marvel) as well as the return of artists Steve Leialoha, Mog Park and Frank Cho.

Also featured is Tina Robbins, a ground-breaking artist who started the first all-woman comic book, “It Ain’t me, Babe.” She co-wrote the first of what became a series of histories of women cartoonists. In 1986, she became the first woman to draw a Wonder Woman comic book.

More than 40 local artists are showcasing their original art as well, including Sam Campos, creator of Pineapple Man, as well as Todd Bernardy, DJ Keawekane, B. Miyo, Lucky Holland, Conny Jolitz, and Anh VuAlso.

The Night Darling Cosplay Competition returns. Prizes will be awarded for adult and keiki divisions. The adult division takes place on Saturday and the keiki division is the Sunday.

Signups for the Night Darling Cosplay Competition will be online, with limited in-person registration the day of the event. Check in for the competition at the convention runs from 9 to 11 a.m. both days, with pre-judging at noon and winners announced on stage at 1 p.m.

For more information, go to Maui Comic Con.

No. 5 – Abra Joy performs in sextet at Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Factory (Dec. 10, Lahaina)

Vocalist Abra Joy and saxophonist Joie Yasha are among the sextet performing at Jazz Maui Holiday at the Maui Estate Ku’ia Chocolate Factory in Lahaina Sunday at sunset.

Vocalist Abra Joy performs in a jazz sextet at Maui Estate Ku’ia Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Jazz Maui Holiday performers include saxophonist Joie Yasha, pianist Jeff Hellmer, drummer Paul Marchetti, bassist Dave Graber and trumpeter Paul January.

The event is organized as a Sunset Jazz series by Jazz Maui, a non-profit whose proceeds go to sponsoring music workshops in Maui schools with professional musicians. Joy has performed around the world, including France, New York and Austin, and Yasha has performed with a number of well-known artists, including Lou Rawls, Gladys Night and Bette Midler. For more information including tickets, go to Jazz Maui.

No. 6 – Grammy winner George Kahumoku with Anthony Pfluke (Dec. 10, 17, 24, and 31, Kīhei)

Hawaiian entertainers Anthony Pfluke and multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku perform at Nalus South Shore Grill Sunday,

Singer-songwriter Anthony Pfluke joins multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku in performances at Nalus South Shore Grill on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pfluke performs Hawaiian and island-influenced music. Kahumoku is known for his slack key compositions and Hawaiian songs, many tied to his family and farming lifestyle.

Nalus serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. For more information, go to NalusKihei.com Kahumoku continues his Slack Key Show on Wednesdays at the Napili Kai Beach Resort.

No. 7 – Multi-talented Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 10, Kīhei)

Eric Gilliom’s brilliant theatrical performance of White Hawaiian returns to ProArts Playhouse Maui on Sunday at 7 p.m. It’s an autobiographical comedy romp of his Hawaiian entertainment family that takes the audiences back to the early 1900s until now.

It includes a cast of characters, including his great grandfather who’s a bare-fisted professional boxer, and Gilliom himself working on Broadway in the musical “Carrie.”

For more information about Gilliom, go to Eric Gilliom For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

No. 8 – The Reluctant Elf at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 7-10, Kīhei)

The Reluctant Elf continues Thursday through Sunday at ProArts Playhouse Maui. The fun and family-friendly holiday favorite, back by popular demand, is created by Ally Shore and directed by Kiegan Otterson. Come early to participate in caroling around the baby grand piano with pianist-singer Louise Lambert. Sing along, have a cup of cheer and remember what it was like to be a child during the holidays.

Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., followed by Saturday shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Through the end of 2023, free seats are available to wildfire survivors and first responders by calling 808-463-6550. For more information, go to ProArtsMaui.org or call 808-463-6500.

No. 9 – Free Snow Zone for keiki (Dec. 9, Kaʻanapali)

Snow Zone is returning to West Maui. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

A free Snow Zone will be available for children 12 and younger at the Royal Lahaina Resort on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The zone is made of 5,000 pounds of flaked ice. Shoes or rainboots are recommended. There is a timed entry.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to hear wishes with treat bags provided by the Rotary Club of Lahaina sunset. Free parking is available at Whalers Village and the Kāʻanapali shuttle will provide a free ride to the Royal Lahaina Resort and back. The shuttle is available at the entrance to Whalers Village which will pick up every half hour on the hour.

The event is coordinated by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with sponsors including Royal Lahaina Resort, Rockville Rotary Club, Maui Marriott Vacation Cub, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise.

No. 10 – Maui Community Band performs at South Maui Gardens(Dec. 9, Kīhei)

The Maui Community Band will perform at the South Maui Gardens on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The band has more than 40 members ranging in age from 8 to 78.

With more than 500 different variety of plants, the gardens at 35 Auhana Road is an oasis that includes an Orchid House and Butterfly Zone. It also features an Artisan Market Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to South Maui Gardens or call 808-419-6562.

No. 11 – Walk to End Alzheimers at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center (Dec. 9, Kahului)

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the walk around the shopping center starting at 10 a.m.

The global event is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Every stride you take, every dollar you raise, and every moment you spend supporting this cause brings us closer to a world where Alzheimer’s is just a memory.

Contributions go to groundbreaking research, essential care and vital support services for those affected by Alzheimer’s and their families. To register and learn more about this event, visit Alzheimer’s walk or go to Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

No. 12 – Mark Johnstone at North Shore restaurants (Dec. 9, 11, 14, Pāʻia)

Mark Johnstone

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone performs with friends at Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar restaurant on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a solo show at Cafe Des Amis on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

And on Dec. 14, he’s hosting the 18th Annual Derek Beaty Holiday Jazz Party featuring a sextet at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to Paia Bay Coffee & Bar.

No. 13 – Damian Awai at Haleakawa and Duke’s Maui (Dec. 9 & 10, Kīhei & Ka’anapali)

‘Ukulele player-singer Damien Awai performs world and organic island music with positive vibes and a reggae beat at Halekava restaurant in Kīhei on Saturday at 8 p.m. and at Duke’s Maui at Honua Kai Restaurant in Ka’anapali on Sunday at 4 p.m. Here’s his Pineapple Wine song with more than 156,000 view on YouTube.

No. 14 – The Lonely Hearts Beatles and Beyond at Mulligans On The Blue (Dec. 9, Wailea)

The Lonely Hearts Beatles and Beyond band returns to Mulligans On The Blue on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. The band marks its one-year anniversary playing Beatles tunes and other tuns they think the Beatles would be play if they were still around today.

The band includes Jimmy Dillon, Justin Morris, Austin Hutto and Steve Morris, bringing the reminiscent energy to Mulligans. For more information including tickets, go to the Beatles and Beyond.

No. 15 – Upcountry Farmers Market (Dec. 9, Kula)

A variety of prepared food are available at the Upcountry Farmers Market in Kula.

The Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, and exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

No. 16 – Soul & Heart duo at Hano Hano Pool Bar (Dec. 13, Kīhei)

Kelly Covington and Margie Heart

The duo Soul & Heart perform contemporary easy listening music from smooth jazz, Bossa nova, folk, some Hawaiian and original music at the Maui Coast Hotel’s Hano Hano Pool Bar on Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The duo includes singer Kelly Covington, who plays the drums and flute. Covington has worked with the late Fulton Tashombe in her band Raw Silk. She also has worked with Grammy Award winning producer Narada Michael Walden and American Idol’s Randy Jackson.

Margie Heart, who is a percussionist and plays the guitar, has sung at many of the top resorts on Maui. For more information, go to Maui Coast Hotel or call 808-874-6284.

COMING SOON:

No. 17 – American Idol winner Iam Tongi at the MACC (Dec. 12 & 13, Kahului)

Iam Tongi will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 12 and 13.

American Idol’s 21st season winner Iam Tongi of Hawaiʻi performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. He’s the first Pacific Islander to win the TV show’s singing competition, with performances that were emotionally moving.

Hailed by reviewers as “one of the show’s strongest victors ever,” Tongi became the show’s most viral contestant when he astounded judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his heartfelt performances.

At the concert, he will sing a song dedicated to Maui wildfire victims and a song dedicated to his father, who died shortly before he was on American Idol. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 18 – Alexander Academy presents The Nutcracker (Dec. 16, Kahului)

The Alexander Academy presents the full length ballet “The Nutcracker” at the Castle Theatre of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 16. This ballet features the beloved music by Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky, with artistic directors Absalon Figueroa and Amelia Nelson. Costumes are by Jennifer Oberg and her Sewing Hui and Alexander Academy.

This classic ballet tells the magical tale of young Clara who befriends a Nutcracker who comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. The Nutcracker turns into a Prince and takes Clara on an enchanted journey to the Land of Snow, where they are welcomed by dancing snowflakes in a forest wonderland and then travel to the Land of Sweets, where they are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Prince delights in sharing the tale of the daring battle with the army of rats and all are rewarded with a beautiful celebration of dances.

The Academy is hosting a Toy Drive fundraiser. Donate used or gently used toys. Donations are accepted at Alexander Academy at 870 Hali’imaile Road in Makawao or at the MACC’s front gate collection tables during its performance there.

No. 19 – Lukas Nelson, Jack Johnson, friends in a benefit (Dec. 17, Kahului)

A benefit concert with Jack Johnson, Lukas Nelson and other incredibly talented performers takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The lineup for “Lōkahi – a Celebration of Maui” includes Paula Fuga, Lily Meola with Donavon Frankenreiter, and Promise of The Real. All the performers have agreed to donate their fees to local Maui charities.

It’s an amazing night under the stars, with Lukas Nelson’s vision of Lōkahi creating an evening of special performances and celebration with his Hawai’i music community.

No. 20 – “The Lion in Winter” at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts (Dec. 14-17, Wailuku)

The play “The Lion In Winter” continues its performances from Dec. 14 through 17 at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts. The play, written by James Goldman, is 2 hours and 30 minutes long, including a 15-minute intermission.

Goldman won an Academy Award for his screenplay of “The Lion In Winter” and he wrote the book for Stephen Sondheim’s musical Follies. It’s directed by David C. Johnston and stars Paul Jackel, Peggy Harmon, Rocco Dahl, Shane Borge, Jefferson Davis, Mehta Park and Joseph Duncan. For more information, go to MAPA.

