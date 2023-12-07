Kupu Announces EŌ Maui Partnerships with Community Hubs

Kaipo Kekona, President of Hawai’i’s Farmers Union, stands outside of his father-in-law’s donation station in Lahaina on Aug. 15, 2023. FILE

Kupu, a youth-focused conservation and sustainability nonprofit in Hawaiʻi, today announced an expansion of relief efforts on Maui. Kupu’s EŌ Maui program supports wildfire recovery efforts primarily by providing paid positions through partnerships with Maui-based organizations.

Two Maui community emergency hubs that have been supporting the needs of those harmed by the wildfire disaster are now partnering with Kupu: The Kāʻanapali Hub and Nāpili Hub are now able to provide paid positions via Kupu while they continue to meet the urgent needs of their community. As the initial phase of this partnership, Kupu’s EŌ Maui has 15 participants on payroll between the two hubs.

“We are honored to stand behind these Maui-based organizations and their leaders, and provide support for their community-based efforts to help displaced residents through the recovery process,” explains Kupu’s Vice President of External Affairs, Kāwika Riley. Kupu’s partnerships with Nāpili and Kāʻanapali Hubs follows recent wildfire recovery partnerships with UH-Maui College and Hawaiʻi Land Trust.

Lahaina, 2023 PC: County of Maui

“With programs like Kupu, we’ve been able to not only distribute the numerous donations from around the world to our community, but also managed to provide a level of financial opportunity to our displace community and the support systems in place,” said Kaipo Kekona, State President of the Hawai’i Farmers Union and Co-Founder of the Nāpili Noho Community Service Center. The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union is a statewide organization that supports family farming operations with education, cooperation, and advocacy. The Nāpili Noho Community hub’s mission is to serve the community in the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfires.

“Our partnership with Kupu has given us the financial opportunity to assist some of our displaced families that just came to the hub to volunteer and keep busy,” said Uilani Kapu, Treasurer of Nā ʻAikāne o Maui Cultural Center of Lahaina and Co-Founder of their community resource hub currently located at the Sheraton Kaʻānapali Resort. This community hub allows people to heal and find comfort, food, resources, and a positive opportunity to discuss topics to heal and envision the future of the Lahaina community.

More opportunities are available: Maui residents impacted by the wildfire disaster are encouraged to apply.

Kupu has more than 60 paid positions available in collaboration with local nonprofit partners. All positions paid through Kupu start at $18 per hour and include health insurance benefits. Select positions offer an education award up to $7,395.