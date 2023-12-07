L&L Hawaiian Barbecue extends Maui wildfire relief into the holiday season 































L&L Hawaiian Barbecue announced it is extending its “Purchase A Meal” community initiative through the holidays as it continues efforts to provide relief to wildfire survivors on Maui.

Originally launched in response to the August wildfires, the relief program initially ran from Sept. 1-14 with engagement via the L&L mobile app and website. More than 2,000 meals were donated to families on Maui who were affected by the fires during that period.

“While we were celebrating our third annual National SPAM Musubi Day on Aug. 8 across the country, we received the news of the fires,” said Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “Our first action was to ensure our operators and employees on Maui were safe. We then began planning to do more to help our ‘ohana on Maui.”

L&L confirmed that one Lahaina location was destroyed in the fires, and the owner and her employees lost their homes, but are all now safe. They came to help the Honokōwai location once water and electricity were in operation to prepare and deliver meals.

Cindy Liu, owner of Honokōwai L&L Hawaiian Barbecue said, “I’m proud of our team for their hard work providing our delicious plate lunches to support our beloved neighbors and this month, we’re ready to do more.”

Those that want to participate can purchase an L&L plate lunch for $10 for a Maui resident in need. By purchasing a meal, the donation supports the local economy, benefits employees, and provides a hot plate lunch, prepared and delivered by the L&L Honokōwai team.

L&L partnered with the American Red Cross – Hawaiʻi region, The Salvation Army, and local churches and hotels for the first round of the program to feed displaced residents, school children, employees, and visitors, as well as first responders and the Maui Police Department.

In addition, L&L locations in California, Washington, and Texas raised Maui relief funds and held candlelight vigils as a tribute to the ʻohana.

To learn more or “Purchase A Meal,” visit L&L online or download the mobile app.