Maui Master Gardeners creates 130 holiday arrangements for displaced wildfire survivors



















Members of Maui Master Gardeners created holiday arrangements for residents displaced by Maui fires who are staying at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

Member Lizzie Moule is credited with the inspiration for Operation Holiday Decor, in which members gathered for wreath making and delivered 130 individual arrangements on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

The group foraged for greens and plant parts, ornaments ribbons and pre-holiday sales. With glue guns, spray paint, and imagination, the group got to work.

Members say award-winning Duane Sparkman, a Chief Engineer at the resort, and advocate for Lahaina, helped to organize receipt of the donation.

“Holidays can be filled with positive and negative stress, magnified exponentially by the devastation of destruction and dislocation,” said member Gail Gnazzo in an email to Maui Now. “These arrangements are one way to convey in a small way our community’s continued support and caring.”