Early morning crash on Haleakalā Highway claims life of Makawao man

A Makawao man suffered fatal injuries in a crash reported early Friday morning on the Haleakalā Highway.

Police say the 31-year-old man was driving a blue 2004 Ford F150 pick-up truck and was traveling east on the highway when the vehicle drifted right off the roadway onto the grass shoulder and into an irrigation canal. The pick-up became airborne before colliding into the east bank of the canal, according to police reports.

The collision was reported at 3:54 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at Haleakalā Highway (37), .7 miles west of Keahua Road near mile 4.

As a result of the crash, the operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

Police say the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Airbags did deploy, according to department reports.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined, as the investigation is pending.

This was Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 17 at the same time last year.