Mayor Bissen announces talk story sessions with Lahaina and Kula residents

Mayor Richard Bissen will host a series of talk story sessions for residents of Kula and Lahaina who have been impacted by the Aug. 8 fires. Sessions will be held for small groups to offer time for participants to share mana’o and ask questions.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with residents in a more informal setting,” Mayor Bissen said. “Our weekly community meetings in Kula and Lahaina give regular updates on our re-entry and debris removal progress and offer a chance to speak with residents after the updates are given. By adding these sessions, we’ll be able to offer one more way to help those who want a smaller group setting to talk story and ask questions.”

To attend one of the scheduled sessions, residents can register online at www.mauirecovers.org/events or call 808-270-7855 and ask for assistance with registering for a Talk Story session.