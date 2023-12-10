Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi Installs 2024 Board of Directors

BIA Hawaiʻi has announced its 2024 Officers and Directors who will lead the association and the industry in the coming year.

These industry executives hail from various sectors of the building and construction industry and include associate members whose products and services support the builder, developer, and specialty contractor members.

President Hinano Nahinu (Pacific Source); Incoming President Marc Rinker (Gentry Homes); Vice President Kamuela Potter (Inspired Closets Hawaiʻi)

The new Executive Committee is comprised of: President Hinano Nahinu (Pacific Source); Incoming President Marc Rinker (Gentry Homes); Vice President Kamuela Potter (Inspired Closets Hawaiʻi); Secretary Roseann Freitas (Better Business Bureau); Treasurer Paul Silen (Hawaiian Dredging). The complete list of officers and directors is below.

The new board was installed on Dec. 8 featuring National Association of Home Builders Chairman Alicia Huey and NAHB Disaster Field Specialist Jonathan Falk. Pastor Lisa Kai performed the opening welcome and food blessing, and Pastor Mike Kai performed a blessing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Winners of the following awards were also announced:

2023 Builder of the Year – Paul Silen (Hawaiian Dredging) and Evan Fujimoto (Graham Builders)

– Paul Silen (Hawaiian Dredging) and Evan Fujimoto (Graham Builders) 2023 Associate of the Year – Rachel Martin (HMAA)2023 Developer of the Year – Marc Putman (Armstrong Builders)

– Rachel Martin (HMAA)2023 Developer of the Year – Marc Putman (Armstrong Builders) 2023 Specialty Contractor of the Year – Clifton Crawford (Pacific Aquascapes)

– Clifton Crawford (Pacific Aquascapes) 2023 Supplier of the Year – Beau Nobmann (HPM Building Supply)

– Beau Nobmann (HPM Building Supply) 2023 Affiliate of the Year – Mary Hakoda (Castle & Cooke Homes Hawaii)

– Mary Hakoda (Castle & Cooke Homes Hawaii) 2023 President’s Choice – Mike Fairall (Mokulua High Performance Builders)

– Mike Fairall (Mokulua High Performance Builders) 2023 Kokua Nui Award – Marc Rinker (Gentry Homes)

“BIA Hawaiʻi is honored to have these outstanding executives dedicated to board service representing the Voice of Hawaii’s construction industry,” said Jess Leorna, BIA Hawaii CEO. “Their shared knowledge and commitment to excellence will lead our association in the coming year and will contribute to the commitment that has sustained the organization for the past 70 years.”

Installation sponsors include: Presenting sponsors Pacific Source, Riggs Distributing Subzero Wolf & Cove, and Bellmont Cabinet Co.; Aloha sponsors National Association of Home Builders, HI Hinano Interiors, Longhouse Design + Build, Isle Communities, Sound M.E.N.; and Hapalua Papa’aina sponsor Pacific Edge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD