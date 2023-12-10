McDonald’s reopens newly-remodeled restaurant in Kīhei



















McDonald’s celebrates a newly renovated Kīhei restaurant with a more spacious 74-seat dining room, self-ordering kiosks and double drive-thru lanes for quicker and easier ordering.

A Grand Re-Opening Celebration took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, and featured entertainment including a hula performance, fire dancing and giveaways.

“We really missed our customers and can’t wait for them to experience the new restaurant while savoring all their go-to favorites,” said Diane Sumida, Owner/Operator of the Kīhei store. “We’re also expanding our team and encourage anyone who’s interested in a fun and fast-paced place to work to apply.”

The restaurant, located at 1214 South Kīhei Road, underwent an extensive three-and-half month renovation. The interior is designed in nature-inspired neutral tones featuring wooden accents and pops of McDonald’s signature yellow. There are also new bright and easy-to-read digital menu boards at the front counter, which are also outdoors in the drive-thru lanes.

McDonald’s of Kīhei, as well as all McDonald’s on Maui, are hiring for part-time and full-time positions at all levels. To view job openings, visit jobs.mchire.com and enter your zip code.