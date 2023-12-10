The Shops at Wailea to host holiday events all month long

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Shops at Wailea is hosting a variety of holiday events and live entertainment for the

month of December.

Santa Photos

Seize the enchantment of the season with Ol’ St. Nick and be part of the Santa photo sessions on Dec. 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, and 21, running from 4-7p.m. As an added delight, Santa’s helper will distribute Peppermint Macadamia Nut cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company.

Crowds enjoyed the Holiday Polynesian Show at The Shops at Wailea. Courtesy photo (11.24.23)

Complimentary Gift Wrapping

Elevate your holiday shopping experience with the complimentary gift wrapping service. Accessible on Dec. 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24, operating from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enchanting Melodies

Guests can enjoy the captivating tunes of the Kamehameha Ukulele Band, bringing the holiday spirit on Dec. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Mele Kalikimaka Show

Commemorate the season with the Mele Kalikimaka Show every Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. Performances include:

Dec. 6 – Alika Nakoʻoka

Dec. 13 – Rama Camarillo

Dec. 20- Tarvin Makia

Dec. 27 – Kason Gomes

Festival of Harps

Experience Festival of Harps on Dec. 9 and 16, from 5-6:30 p.m. Allow the harmonious sounds of harps accompanied by Madrigal to create a delightful atmosphere for the entire ‘ohana at The Shops.

Holiday Spectacles with a Touch of Island Magic