Maui Arts & Entertainment
The Shops at Wailea is hosting a variety of holiday events and live entertainment for the month of December.
The Shops at Wailea to host holiday events all month long
The Shops at Wailea is hosting a variety of holiday events and live entertainment for the
month of December.
Santa Photos
- Seize the enchantment of the season with Ol’ St. Nick and be part of the Santa photo sessions on Dec. 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, and 21, running from 4-7p.m. As an added delight, Santa’s helper will distribute Peppermint Macadamia Nut cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company.
Complimentary Gift Wrapping
- Elevate your holiday shopping experience with the complimentary gift wrapping service. Accessible on Dec. 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24, operating from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Enchanting Melodies
- Guests can enjoy the captivating tunes of the Kamehameha Ukulele Band, bringing the holiday spirit on Dec. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Mele Kalikimaka Show
Commemorate the season with the Mele Kalikimaka Show every Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. Performances include:
- Dec. 6 – Alika Nakoʻoka
- Dec. 13 – Rama Camarillo
- Dec. 20- Tarvin Makia
- Dec. 27 – Kason Gomes
Festival of Harps
- Experience Festival of Harps on Dec. 9 and 16, from 5-6:30 p.m. Allow the harmonious sounds of harps accompanied by Madrigal to create a delightful atmosphere for the entire ‘ohana at The Shops.
Holiday Spectacles with a Touch of Island Magic
- Guests can enjoy a special holiday performance on Dec. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m., featuring Kamaka Kukona and Halau; and on Dec. 29, with the Eric Gilliom Band.
