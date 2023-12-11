All-Star lineup at the 2024 Maui Songwriters’ Festival



















The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has joined forces with music industry leader Sony Music Publishing Nashville, and production company Renate Event & Design, to host the 2024 Maui Songwriters Festival from Jan. 6–13, 2024.

The unforgettable experience will mark the festival’s seventh year pairing lush landscapes, local flavor, and the aloha spirit of Maui with performances by Nashville’s top songwriters, spotlighting musical artistry, and first year set at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The star-studded event will spotlight widely celebrated Nashville award-winning hit songwriters, artists, producers, and composers for a week of live music, island-style cuisine, and oceanfront views.

Headlining performances include country stars 2023 CMA Vocal Group of the Year-Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Elle King, Drake Milligan, Sonya Isaac from the Isaacs, David Lee Murphy, Emily Weisband, Chris DeStefano, Jimmy Yeary, Ryan Larkins and David Lee Murphy, Emily Weisband, Chris DeStefano, Jimmy Yeary, Ryan Larkins and Shelby Darrall.

Shows will also feature talented singer-songwriters and musicians from Maui, including Jason Arcilla, Gail Swanson, Wilmont Kahaialii, Naiwi Teruya and Brian Santana.

The events begin on Saturday, Jan. 6 with the Maui Songwriters Festival Kick Off Concert

featuring Old Dominion at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. In addition to the ticketed festival

events, The Ritz-Carlton will host complimentary performances at its recently reimagined Alaloa Lounge.

All events will be emceed by Storme Warren host of TuneIn’s ‘The Big 615’, one of Country Music’s biggest influencers and covered by CMT which will air the highlights and interviews with Carissa Culiner on CMT HOT20.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit mauisongwritersfestival.com use special promotion

code: odmauisongwriters for The Old Dominion Concert. A portion of proceeds from events at The Ritz-Carlton will be donated to the Maui Recovery Efforts via Jean-Michel Cousteau’s People to People Humanitarian Relief Fund, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui.

Nearby, at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, the PGA TOUR’s stars compete in The Sentry from Jan. 4-7. As the TOUR’s kick-off event to the 2024 regular season, The Sentry features the top players in the game of golf as they compete to win one of the most iconic tournaments of the season. Since the event moved to Maui in 1999, The Sentry has generated more than $8.5 million for local community charities in West Maui. To purchase tickets, visit TheSentry.com.