Kahului Disaster Recovery Center to close Dec. 15; Help still available in Lahaina

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

The Kahului Disaster Recovery Center will close at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, but disaster-related assistance for survivors of the August wildfires will remain available at the Lahaina Civic Center in West Maui.

The Kahului center’s location at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will cease operations at 6 p.m. this Friday.

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center remains open. Wildfire survivors can continue to get information, application updates or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the US Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations. Residents can also learn about the next steps in recovery, access FEMA assistance or apply for an SBA disaster loan.

Hours for the Lahaina location are:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 20, 27

Help is also available by phone. “What’s important is that you stay in touch with FEMA. Update FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your recovery,” according to an agency update.

To reach out to a specialist at FEMA call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday, Dec. 11. Here are the ways to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app; or

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

The deadline for homeowners, renters and businesses to apply for an SBA disaster loan for physical property damage is also Monday, Dec. 11.

Survivors may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download SBA loan applications at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information.

or email [email protected] for more information. For people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to US Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov.