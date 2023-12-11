Music Legend James Taylor returns to Maui for an outdoor concert at the MACC on May 5 

James Taylor. (PC: Norman Seeff via Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Music legend James Taylor returns to Maui Arts and Cultural Center with his All-Star Band for a special concert outdoors under the stars on May 5, 2024.

The show will take place at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets went on sale online only at MauiArts.org on Dec. 5 for MACC members and on Dec. 8 to the general public.

Taylor has sold over 100 million albums throughout his career and has earned 40 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, multiple Grammy Awards and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His songs have had a profound influence on music lovers from all walks of life: “Fire and Rain”, “Country Road“, “Something in the Way She Moves“, “Shower the People“, “Your Smiling Face“, “Carolina In My Mind“, “Sweet Baby James“, “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight”, “You Can Close Your Eyes”, “Places in My Past”, “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)“, “Long Ago and Far Away”, “Handy Man“, “Mudslide Slim and the Blue Horizon” and many more.

His most recent album, “American Standard”, his 19th studio album, earned Taylor the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honor of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

Tickets are $65 for general admission (no seats provided), $85, $135 (reserved seating). A limited number of preferred $195 (plus applicable fees) Gold Circle tickets are available. Prices increase on the day of the show.

All Gold Circle ticket holders receive premium seating and exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms. Premium parking in the MACC lot is available in advance. Click here to purchase.

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window transactions but is open day of show for will call pick up. For ticket inquiries only, patrons may email the MACC Box Office.

It is recommended that orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue.