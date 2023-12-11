Nā Keiki O Emalia hosts a Keiki Holiday Festival, Dec. 17

The Maui-based nonprofit Nā Keiki O Emalia hosts a Keiki Holiday Festival with special gifts for Lahaina and Kula victims of the Aug. 8 wildfire disaster.

The event is free and open to Maui families on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cameron Center in Wailuku.

The festival features giveaways, toys for keiki and teens, games, face painting, pūpū, crafts and “Mersanta.” There will also be a free DIY stuffed animal for the first 200 keiki, courtesy of Teddy Mountain.

Nā Keiki O Emalia is a nonprofit that provides support to grieving children, teens, and their families to help them heal after the death of someone important to them.

Nā Keiki O Emalia offers free island-wide in-person peer support groups that are skillfully moderated, enabling grieving children and teenagers to have a secure space to express their feelings, bond with others who understand their pain and mutually support each other. Additionally, Nā Keiki O Emalia also provides supervised small groups for parents and guardians.