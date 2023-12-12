$354,000 grant approved for sediment removal and flood mitigation in South Maui

PC: Courtesy Office of Council member Cook

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has approved a $354,000 grant to the Mālama Haleakalā Foundation for site assessment and preliminary design for a stormwater-detention basin at Kūlanihākoʻi in South Maui.

Council member Tom Cook made the announcement, saying the grant will pay for community outreach, environmental and archaeological assessments, land surveyance and preliminary design for a detention basin along Kūlanihākoʻi Stream.

The state and county have also appropriated $2.5 million toward the project, with Cook initiating the addition of the county’s $1.25 million share, according to a press release.

“I am grateful to the Mālama Haleakalā Foundation for preparing the grant application and taking necessary steps to protect Kīhei’s residents and environment,” said Cook, who chairs the Water and Infrastructure Committee and holds the council seat for the South Maui residency area. “Finding solutions for flooding in South Maui is a legislative priority of mine, and this grant will assist us in creating the stormwater-detention basin in Kūlanihākoʻi.”

Detention basins slow the downward flow of water and remove sediment. This project will benefit North Kīhei by mitigating flooding on the slopes of Haleakalā and assist in marine-life protection, Cook said.