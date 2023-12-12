Castle Hospitality Group to manage Nāpili homeowner associations, beach resort

Photo Courtesy: Nāpili Surf Beach Resort

Hawaiʻi-based Castle Hospitality Group has been awarded the contracts to manage the two homeowner associations, Nāpili Puamala AOAO and Nāpili Surf AOAO, and the onsite rental program at the Nāpili Surf Beach Resort.

The beachfront resort will be operated under the Castle Resorts & Hotels brand, providing on-site management of reservations, front desk, housekeeping and maintenance. The resort is currently closed for renovations and management will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Nāpili Surf Beach Resort will be Castle Resorts’ first West Maui property, and our 21st property statewide,” said President and CEO Matt Bailey. “We are absolutely thrilled to be associated with a beautifully maintained resort on famed Napili Beach. For more than 50

years, Nāpili Surf has been a haven for its longtime owners, dedicated staff and loyal repeat guests who have called it home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Just steps from the beach, the property has 54 one-bedroom and studio accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and private lanais. On-site amenities include two freshwater swimming pools, landscaped gardens, gas barbecues, outdoor seating areas and direct access to Nāpili Bay.

Castle Resorts & Hotels provides comprehensive hotel and resort condo management services including locally-based reservations, staffing, accounting and more for properties across Hawaiʻi and in New Zealand.