New coffee-table book Mālama Maui features images of rock icon Mick Fleetwood; profits to benefit Maui United Way

Mick Fleetwood. PC: Sarah Sharaf-Eldien

An elegant and impactful, new, coffee-table book titled MĀLAMA MAUI: Music Photography from Lahaina, has just been released.

The book features unique, vivid photographs of rock music icons and musicians from Maui, including Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Sammy Hagar (Van Halen), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Ross Valory (Journey), John Densmore (The Doors), and Hawaiian bluesman Uncle Willie K, shot between 2016-2017 at Fleetwood’s On Front Street in Lahaina.

The book was photographed, written and curated by photographer Sarah Sharaf-Eldien, and was released by Genius Book Publishing of Milwaukee, WI.

Sharaf-Eldien, along with Steven and Leya Booth, co-founders of Genius Book Publishing, jointly announced that 100% of the profits from sales of the book will be donated to the Maui United Way Fire Disaster Relief Fund.

Steven Tyler. PC: Sarah Sharaf-Eldien

“Sarah has a wonderful creative eye, and her photos that chronicled the musicians and guests that performed at Fleetwood’s on Front Street captured the passion, joy and exuberance that we all felt while playing there,” said rock legend Mick Fleetwood. “Having this memorialized in her book is a treasure and a forever keepsake.”

Sammy Hagar. PC: Sarah Sharaf-Eldien

“The word ‘mālama’ in the Hawaiian language means ‘to serve, honor, protect, and care for.’ The wildfires’ heartbreaking devastation left hundreds of families displaced, countless businesses destroyed, and a tragic toll of lives lost. It is my hope that the photographs I’ve presented in Mālama Maui will preserve treasured memories, celebrate moments of magic, and cherish a sense of community that perseveres even in the face of adversity,” said Sharaf-Eldien.

“I sincerely hope that the funds raised from the sales of my book will contribute to the families and individuals who need our support, and will assist in the preservation and rebuilding efforts of Maui and Lahaina,” said Sharaf-Eldien.

Nicholas Winfrey, President/Chief Professional Officer, Maui United Way, said, “Mālama Maui will be a treasure to all who enjoyed music at the iconic Fleetwood’s on Front Street. Sarah’s book is a fabulous example of the greater community using their talent and creativity to support the people of Maui during this challenging time. We are honored to be the beneficiary of the profits from this book, and will continue our work to support children, mental health resources, and economic stability for all who struggle in the aftermath of the devastating fires.”

Steven and Leya Booth, publishers at Genius Book Publishing said, “Mālama Maui is a very special book both to Genius Books and to Sarah. The photographs from her time as the house photographer at Fleetwood’s on Front St. working with Mick Fleetwood, depict magical experiences for the audience and musicians alike. We are saddened by the loss of Lahaina to the Aug. 8 fires, and we are honored to support the relief and rebuilding efforts through the profits from Sarah’s book to Maui United Way.”