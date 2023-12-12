Rep. Jill Tokuda to continue Maui office hours on Wednesdays at the Lahaina Civic Center

Staff from US Rep. Jill Tokuda’s office will continue to hold office hours every Wednesday at the Lahaina Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist Maui residents and businesses with issues or problems they are having with federal agencies.

Rep. Tokuda’s office will continue to be on site weekly as long as the Disaster Recovery Center is open at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Tokuda’s office can help with a range of issues including passport, veterans’ benefits, Social Security, immigration, postal service problems, Medicare, and more.

If there any questions, please contact Rep. Tokuda’s office at 808-746-6220 or visit tokuda.house.gov.

