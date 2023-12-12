Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama and Scottie Scheffler return to The Sentry

File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Sentry today announced Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama and Scottie Scheffler are set to return to Maui and The Sentry when it’s played at the picturesque Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-7, 2024.

As the first of eight Signature events during the 2024 season, The Sentry welcomes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players from the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.

Three TOUR titles in 2023, including the FedExCup, secured Hovland a return trip to the Valley Isle and The Sentry. The Norwegian earned his first title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after defeating Denny McCarthy on the first playoff hole. In August, he picked up his second title of the year at the BMW Championship following a career-low round (61) to defeat Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

A week later, Hovland earned the 2023 FedExCup after winning the TOUR Championship by five strokes to become the fourth player in history to win the BMW Championship and the FedExCup in the same season. The Sentry 2024 marks Hovland’s fourth consecutive appearance on Maui (T31/2021; T30/2022; T18/2023).

Scheffler began his two-win campaign in 2023 with a successful title defense at the WM Phoenix Open, where he defeated Nick Taylor by two strokes to become the 17th multiple winner of the event. A month later, the 27-year-old found the winner’s circle again at THE PLAYERS Championship for his sixth career TOUR title. All six of the Dallas native’s career wins came in 28 starts. In addition to his two victories, Scheffler earned 13 top-10 finishes including T2 finishes at both the PGA Championship and the BMW Championship, respectively. Scheffler will make his third appearance at The Sentry 2024 (T13/2021; T7/2023).

Hovland and Scheffler are both nominees for PGA TOUR Player of the Year, which will be announced at The Sentry alongside the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

Fowler is set to make his fifth appearance at The Sentry after earning his sixth career TOUR victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. The California native defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on the first playoff hole to secure the title, marking his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open.

In addition to his victory this calendar year, the 34-year-old earned five top-10 finishes including a T6 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a T5 finish at the US Open. Fowler has four top-six finishes in as many appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua (T6/2013; 5/2016; T4/2018; T5/2020).

Japan native Matsuyama is slated to make his seventh start at The Sentry after finishing in the top 50 of the 2022-23 FedExCup standings and qualifying for the 2023 BMW Championship.

The 31-year-old captured two top-10 finishes during the 2023 calendar year including a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a fifth-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship. Matsuyama’s runner-up finish at The Sentry 2017 marks his best finish at the event in six appearances on Maui (T3/2015; T4/2018; T41/2021; T13/2022; T21/2023).

As golf fans around the world make plans to see the game’s best players kick off the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season at The Planation Course, The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

For information about the 2024 event, please visit TheSentry.com.