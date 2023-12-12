The Shops at Wailea launches 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway



















This festive season, The Shops at Wailea is spreading holiday cheer with their “12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.” The Shops invites the public to join in celebrating the spirit of giving and perhaps winning prizes along the way. Here’s how to participate:

How to Enter:

Follow @theshopsatwailea

Follow the handle of the participating merchant

Like the giveaway post

Tag one friend in the comments

Bonus: For every friend tagged (1 per line), to receive another entry

Giveaway Details:

Open exclusively to Maui residents.

Giveaway closes each day at 5 p.m. HST.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram story.

No purchase is necessary to win, and a purchase will not increase chances of winning.

This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. Void where prohibited by law.

Participate daily for a chance to win prizes from brands at The Shops at Wailea, including but not limited to: Tommy Bahama, Blue Ginger, Keliki, Crazy Shirts, Lappert’s, Lilly Pulitzer, Puka Swimwear, Waikiki Brewing Company, Johnny Was and Volcom.

The 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is The Shops’ way of expressing gratitude to the Maui community for your continuous support. The Shops is thrilled to partner with these fantastic merchants to make this holiday season extra special for you! Spread the word, tag your friends, and join The Shops in the festive merriment. Follow @theshopsatwailea on Instagram to ensure you don’t miss out on daily giveaways.