UH Maui College culinary students distribute 1,600 produce boxes















Culinary students at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College organized about 1,600 boxes of produce that were distributed to students and community members impacted by the August wildfires.

During the fall 2023 semester, weekly deliveries were made to assist in recovery efforts.

Under the program approximately 13,400 pounds of local produce was purchased through Local Harvest, with funds from Common Ground Collective. The program also distributed about 1,000 bags of rice sourced through Rimfire Imports, which was paid for by the Lions Club.

UHMC baking and pastry students also produced 600 boxes of pastries as a treat for some of the deliveries.

In addition to the produce deliveries, an estimated 200,000 meals were prepped, cooked and sent out during the first two months after the fires to members of the community who had been displaced.

“Some people even start crying because they’re just happy people are able to help them out and understand what they’re going through,” said UHMC culinary student Jennifer Giubardo. “And it’s nice to contribute after such a tragic thing that happened to Maui.”

“It makes me happy to know that I’m being a part of something good and that it’s benefiting the community,” said fellow culinary student, Lily Weber who has family members that lost their homes in the fire. “So I’m just really grateful that the program that I’m choosing to participate in is choosing to help and share the love and aloha out there.”

The college is currently working with the culinary arts program and the Maui Emergency Task Force to understand how to best contribute for spring.