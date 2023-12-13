$5,000 grant program to help Maui families replace vehicles destroyed in wildfire

A $5,000 grant program has launched to help families replace vehicles on Maui destroyed during the August wildfires. The program was announced by Rolina Faagai, the Executive Director of Hawaiian Lending & Investments, a nonprofit founded by the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations.

The launch of this program is based on input received at the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations’ Maui Disaster Recovery Roundtable held in late October.

The program is dedicated to Native Hawaiian families that experienced transportation loss due to the Maui wildfires in August 2023. The program provides vehicle financing with deferred payments for 12 months and a one time grant of up to $5,000 to replace a vehicle lost in the fires.

The funding is available for families that need help to purchase a new or used vehicle with help from grant funds, and/or with low cost financing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian Lending & Investments and its board of directors have set aside grant capital received from partners, to give directly to the transportation needs of ʻohana on Maui.