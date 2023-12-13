Hawaiʻi Health Access Program has space for Maui residents who aren’t eligible for Medicaid or other plans 

Kaiser Permanente recently launched its new Hawaiʻi Health Access Program on Maui. US citizenship is not required.

The HHAP provides a Kaiser Permanente subsidy that pays for the monthly premium for a Kaiser Permanente Individual and Family Plan, and there is $0 cost sharing for most covered services provided at Kaiser Permanente facilities. The program is funded entirely by Kaiser Permanente and no other public or private funding supports the program.

To be eligible to enroll and remain enrolled, applicants must meet the following requirements:

They must live on Maui.

They must live in a household with an annual income up to 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). For example, the 2023 FPL for Hawaiʻi (annual income) is up to $50,310 for an individual or $103,500 for a household of 4.

They aren’t eligible for other public or private health coverage such as, but not limited to, Medicaid/Med-QUEST, Medicare, a job-based health plan, or financial help through a health benefit exchange.

Documents needed to apply:

Kaiser Permanente for Individuals and Families (KPIF) Application for health coverage

Kaiser Permanente Application for Subsidy

Proof of income (see the instructions on the Application for Subsidy)

To see if you qualify and to apply, Maui residents can contact the following organizations:

Papa Ola Lokahi 808-597-6550 www.papaolalokahi.org FILCOM 808-388-3019 www.filcom.org Pacific Gateway Center 808-722-9664 www.pacificgatewaycenter.org Hawaiʻi Immigrant Justice Center at Legal Aid 808-536-4302 www.legalaidhawaii.org Roots Reborn 808-212-3402 www.rootsreborn.org/ Maui Family Support Services 808-242-0900 www.mfss.org Department of Human Services 808-450-7275 www.humanservices.hawaii.gov American Red Cross 530-217-7962 www.redcross.org/local/hawaii.html PGC.Immigrant Resource Center on Maui 808-727-1550 www.pacificgatewaycenter.org Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigrant Rights www.hicr.org

Kaiser Permanente will keep your personal information private, as required by law, and use it only to see if you qualify for the program.

Maui residents can also learn more by contacting Kaiser Permanente Member Services at 1-800-966-5955 (TTY 711), Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (closed major holidays).

