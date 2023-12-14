Lahaina residents to keep current Red Cross hotels through holidays

Residents previously scheduled to relocate to new American Red Cross non-congregate shelter locations between Dec. 15 and Dec. 18 have been extended in their current hotel sheltering locations until after the holidays, according to a Red Cross update.

The Red Cross continues to advocate for residents when negotiating hotel contract deadline extensions. “We appreciate our hotel partners for helping to make this possible,” Red Cross representatives said.

“With cooperation between our partners, survivors, Red Cross teams and the community, we are working hard to ensure the least amount of disruption to people’s lives as possible. We will continue to work to ensure stability, security, and a peaceful holiday season for everyone in our NCS care,” representatives said.

The Red Cross is tasked with communicating changes and expectations with residents as move dates approach in an effort to prepare and empower households as they continue through the recovery process.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free.

The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Contributions can be made via check in the mail to: American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, HI 96816. To make a secure online donation, visit redcross.org/hawaii or call: 808-739-8109.