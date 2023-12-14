Maui Country Club’s Junior Tennis Team secures State Championship Title

Maui Country Club’s Junior Tennis Team

The Maui Country Club’s Junior Tennis Team has achieved a significant milestone, clinching the State Championship title after an impressive performance in the competitive junior tennis circuit.

This feat marks a journey that commenced in fall 2022, culminating in their position as champions in the 14 & Under Division.

The Maui team, known as the MCC Knorthshore Knuckleheads – Green Team members include: Noah Falit, Trinity Hansen, Emily Kermode, Benjamin Kerstein, Rio Kolton, Naia Lickle, Kelsey Loree and Erika Sharp.

The team has grown over the past three seasons, finishing 8th in their division in their inaugural year, and second in their subsequent season.

This season the team claimed the top spot in sectionals. solidifying their position as the number one team in their division.

Coach Ben Falit and Assistant Coach Jordan Kolton have been instrumental in guiding and nurturing the talent within the team.

The team’s journey to the State Championship was highlighted by their victory over the No. 1 team on Oʻahu.

In their pursuit of greatness, the team trains rigorously at the Maui Country Club every Sunday. Their diligent efforts at the club have not only honed the skills of these aspiring tennis stars but have also fostered a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship within the team.

Under the guidance of the Head Tennis Pro Scott Disalvo, and coaches Jay Samonte, and Andi Lord, Maui Country Club continues to support and nurture the talent of its young athletes, with plans underway to expand their tennis program with the potential addition of a third team in the near future.