Chef Hui and Maui Brewing Co. to host Holiday Beach Bash for Lahaina Families Dec. 16

Chef Hui / Meals 4 Maui / Central Pacific Bank.

Chef Hui and Maui Brewing Co. are hosting the first Johnny Baldwin Keiki Christmas Bash at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel on Dec. 16.

This grassroots collaboration is providing 1,000 displaced West Maui residents food, gifts and holiday festivities. A team of community partners, chefs, nonprofits and hospitality industry professionals have come together to create a holiday experience a day of respite for the displaced keiki and families of West Maui.

The event will spotlight culinary creations by Chef Reid Wantanabe, Chef Taylor Ponte and Chef Brian Etheredge.

Registered families will receive food, pre-wrapped donated gifts for keiki of all ages and the opportunity to participate in holiday activities including photos with Santa.

Guests must register via Eventbrite here: https://keikichristmasbeachbash.eventbrite.com

Timeline:

10 a.m.: Event start and check-in opens, Santa arrives for photo opportunities

10:30 a.m.: Cookie and Ornament Station with Cymbree Creations and Maui Wedding Cakes

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Food line opens at Maui Brewing Co., Gift Giving Store opens in OUTRIGGER Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel Kanahele ballroom, Emcee program by Shaggy Jenkins, Music by DJ Del Sol begins

2 p.m.: Kanahele Ballroom closes

2:30 p.m.: Event ends

This event is located at 2525 Kāʻanapali Pkwy. in Lahaina. Parking will be limited. Carpooling and walking are encouraged.

Major Donors include: Jeff Kahl, executive director Mālama Lawaiʻa, Chimo Shipp of Fresh Help Maui (Fresh Fish Maui); additional sponsors include: Live Like Tre, OluKai, Maui Lifeguards, DJ Del Sol, Cymbree Creations, Maui Wedding Cakes, Mary Charles Backpacks, Trish Barker Books, Rebuild Together, Keiki Maui, Maui Sporting Goods, Old Princeton Landing, Public House & Grill, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Hi-Tech.