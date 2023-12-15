Nareit awards $80K grant to Arc of Maui County to replace roof of Lahaina group home

(L-R): Gladys Quinto Marrone, Executive Director, Nareit Hawaiʻi Travis Urayanza Christopher Burger Natalie Greenleaf Gilbert Layton Kami Satterfield Eugene Lurendez Aspen Wallwork, Chief Executive Officer, Arc of Maui County.

The nonprofit Arc of Maui County received an $80,000 grant from the Nareit Foundation that will be utilized to replace the aging roof of its Lahaina group home that provides housing for five residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Aspen Wallwork, Chief Executive Officer of Arc of Maui County, said the grant will fill a pressing need that helps ensure the group home’s residents have safe, quality housing to support their daily needs.

“The roof is original to the home from when it was built in 1985, almost 40 years ago. We have done our best to maintain it but due to its old age, it needs a complete replacement,” said Wallwork. “We are thankful for the Nareit Foundation’s support as the new roof will protect our Lahaina home and, more importantly, our residents for another 40 to 50 years.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The grant will also be utilzed to remove and reinstall the photovoltaic panels for the Lahaina group home, as well as install new hot water solar panels for the four group homes that Arc of Maui County operates, which includes two homes in Kahului and a home in Kīhei.

Each group home has five full-time residents and provides individual bedrooms, three shared bathrooms, and basic amenities to help them live as independently as possible, supported by 24/7 supervision by Arc of Maui County staff.

Nareit Hawaiʻi Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone said, “The work done by Arc of Maui County is so heartwarming because of how their dedicated professionals help these residents to lead a better life and be cared for in a safe and healthy home environment. It’s an honor for us to support the roof replacement at their Lahaina group home and the other improvements being made to help make their daily lives a better and happier experience.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina group home was not damaged by the Aug. 8 wildfires, but Arc of Maui County was forced to relocate the residents for three months until the electricity and water service could be restored. The residents moved back into the Lahaina group home in early November.

Wallwork said, “Like so many others on Maui, we were not immune to the devastating fires of Lahaina. Although our home remains, our residents were displaced for months, just recently returning. The support we received from the community and foundations like the Nareit Foundation has been amazing. We remain grateful for their support to ensure a safe home is provided for our residents.”

This is the second grant that Arc of Maui County has received from the Nareit Foundation to help improve the daily lives of residents at the group homes. In November 2022, Nareit Foundation awarded Arc of Maui County with a $45,000 grant to renovate 12 bathrooms in its four group homes that serve 20 Maui residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.