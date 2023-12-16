The Sentry 2024 offers Kama‘āina Ticket presented by Mauna Loa 

The 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season kicks off at The Sentry from Jan. 4-7 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, and the event is partnering with Mauna Loa to provide kama‘āina tickets at special prices.

The Sentry and Mauna Loa will offer special ground admission rates for kama‘āina, which are available to local Hawaiʻi residents with a valid photo ID, as the TOUR’s best players return to Maui and look to get off to a strong start in the race for the FedExCup.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our long-standing partner, Mauna Loa,” said Max Novena, executive director of The Sentry. “Through our collaboration with this iconic Hawaiʻi brand, we take pride in providing our local community with an exceptional opportunity to experience The Sentry and enjoy all the event has to offer.”

The Kama‘āina Ticket presented by Mauna Loa, with limited availability per day, begin Thursday through Sunday at the following day-specific prices (plus applicable taxes and fees):

Jan. 4 $45

Jan. 5 $45

Jan. 6 $55

Jan. 7 $55

“We are once again honored to partner with The Sentry as the PGA TOUR begins its season with one of the premier events of the year,” said Ed Schultz, President & CEO of Hawaiian Host Group, parent company of Mauna Loa. “As a legacy Hawaiʻi brand, Mauna Loa has been a partner of this event for several years and we are excited to help continue to grow this event locally through our sponsorship of the Kama‘āina ticket program. Our hearts continue to go out to all those impacted by the Maui fires, and hope kama‘āina enjoy the opportunity to cheer on the PGA TOUR’s best players as they return to Maui.”

The Sentry remains dedicated to supporting the community while being respectful and considerate of the unique needs following the devastating wildfires in West Maui in August. The tournament is committed to ensure continued awareness, fundraising and economic impact for the Valley Isle.

“The Sentry and the PGA TOUR’s steadfast commitment to Maui is deeply appreciated,” said Keith Amemiya, chair of the Governor’s Sports Task. “This event has positively impacted the Maui community for almost three decades, and its support means more now than ever before as the people of Maui continue the healing process and begin to recover and rebuild.”

As golf fans around the world make plans to see the game’s best players kick off the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season at The Planation Course, The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

Parking Information

All kama‘āina ticketholders can purchase daily parking passes (Thursday-Sunday) for $10 plus applicable taxes and fees. Kama‘āina parking is located at Kapalua Resort where complimentary shuttle services will drop fans off at the main entry.

A total of 60 players have qualified for The Sentry, the first Signature Event of the 2024 TOUR season. A full list of qualifiers can be found at TheSentry.com.