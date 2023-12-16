Voluntary recall for Quaker Granola Bars and Cereals due to potential Salmonella contamination

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a voluntary recall alert by the Quaker Oats Company of granola bar and granola cereal products because of potential Salmonella contamination. These products were sold nationwide, including in Hawaiʻi.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or fever. Salmonella may result in more serious but rare ailments such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune symptoms may be at greater risk of serious and sometimes fatal Salmonella infections.

Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed the recalled product. To date there have been no illnesses in Hawai‘i attributed to the recalled products.

The FDB advises consumers to check for any of the products listed below and dispose immediately. Consumers who purchased the recalled products may contact Quaker Oats Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 (5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information, including product reimbursement.

The recalled product descriptions and relevant information are listed below: