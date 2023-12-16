Work to replace drain lines damaged in the Lahaina wildfires begins Dec. 17 on Keawe St.

December 16, 2023, 5:00 AM HST
The Keawe Street. PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced the start of work by the County of Maui on the Keawe Street emergency drain line replacement project.

There will be an alternating, single lane closure on Keawe Street/Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000), from Sunday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, as contractors replace drain lines across the highway that were damaged in the Lahaina wildfires.  

This will be a full week of nightly closures beginning Sunday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. All remaining work for the emergency drain line replacements is scheduled as follows:  

  • Tuesday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5 a.m. 
  • Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m. to Friday, Dec. 29, 5 a.m. 
  • Thursday, Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 5, 5 a.m. 
Traffic from each direction will alternate contraflow through the remaining open lane. Both lanes will reopen to traffic during daytime hours. 

This project is being performed by the County of Maui.

HDOT will notify the public of any closures relating to this project that intersects with the state’s Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000).

