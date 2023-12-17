Maui Bicycling League, Makana nō nā Keiki bring holiday joy to keiki affected by wildfires























The Maui Bicycling League collaborated with Makana nō nā Keiki, a grassroots movement dedicated to bringing joy to children and families impacted by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires. Together, they hosted Makana Keiki Fun Day on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens. The event aimed to fulfill the Christmas wishes of keiki affected by the wildfires, providing a day of celebration, gifts and community support.

The Makana Keiki Fun Day featured a Christmas Truck Parade, Santa Claus and his elves, live local entertainment, games, lunch, and the distribution of gifts. Families affected by the wildfires are invited to attend.

MBL is honored to partner with the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League, Sovereignty Bike Company from Kauaʻi, and Young Brothers to fulfill the wishes of over 80 kids who requested bikes for Christmas.

Saman Dias, Maui Bicycling League, expressed gratitude to the partners saying, “We are excited to see these requests from our keiki, and MBL encourages public officials to implement bike infrastructure on West Maui and throughout the island to keep our keiki safe.”

Travis Counsell, Executive Director of Hawai‘i Bicycling League said, “Hawai‘i Bicycling League is delighted to contribute to this heartwarming initiative by providing funding and organize support from Young Brothers to ship bikes from Kauaʻi to Maui. We believe in the power of bicycles to bring joy and promote a healthy lifestyle, and we are honored to be part of this effort.”