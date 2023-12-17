Pacific Whale Foundation calls for 8th Annual World Whale Film Festival submissions

World Whale Film Festival. (File 2018) PC: Pacific Whale Foundation.

Pacific Whale Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the ocean and its wildlife, invites passionate filmmakers and artists to honor World Ocean Day 2024 with submissions for the 8th Annual World Whale Film Festival.

The fundraiser inspires action by showcasing impactful films by powerful storytellers from around the globe. The hybrid-style film festival kicks off on June 6, 2024 on Maui, with an in-person celebration at OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery. The festival component starts online on World Ocean Day, June 8, and runs through July 31, 2024.

The World Whale Film Festival works to raise awareness about the ocean, marine wildlife conservation, Indigenous ecological knowledge, environmental stewardship, and solutions for the ocean and humankind.

After the devastating Maui wildfires in August of 2023, the 8th WWFF will honor victims by adding another category of awareness for climate change and natural disasters to showcase the impact of events like the Maui fires on the natural world.

WWFF was established in 2017 by PWF’s late founder Greg Kaufman and his wife and award-winning PWF documentarian, Selket Kaufman. Organizers say the festival has made a significant impact on ocean awareness and environmental activism over the last several years.

Pacific Whale Foundation expressed appreciation to their sponsors, the County of Maui and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development for their contribution to the 8th WWFF.

FILM SUBMISSIONS

Pacific Whale Foundation is seeking dynamic storytelling about the ocean from people of all backgrounds, ages and skill levels. PWF supports ethical visual storytelling that accurately depicts various cultures, ecosystems, and wildlife. Filmmakers must guarantee that the welfare of all marine wildlife and the marine environment was respected and remained undisturbed during filming, as well that they abided by all federal, state and regional regulations on location.

Film entries will be considered based on originality, storytelling and technical excellence, artistic merit and overall impact. With each submission, participants must include detailed information such as a film overview, director’s name, biography, email, and photo, web links to affiliate environmental organizations, and the film poster. These details must be shared directly to FilmFreeway: pacificwhale.org/filmfest.

Upon selection of the film, the winner will have until April 15, 2024, to send PWF the required materials.

By entering WWFF 2024, filmmakers acknowledge that the visual content submitted is their own creative work, and does not, to their knowledge, infringe on the rights of any other person and/or business.

ARTWORK/POSTER SUBMISSIONS

PWF is holding an art contest for artwork to be featured as the 2024 Film Festival Poster. Artwork should incorporate marine wildlife and/or one or more of the five threats they are facing (climate change, vessel collisions, bycatch (fisheries interactions), marine plastic pollution, and unsustainable tourism).

Entries are open from Dec. 15, 2023 through Jan. 10, 2024. The winner will be announced on Jan. 15, 2024. Enter Pacific Whale Foundation’s art contest: pacificwhale.org/postercontest.

A $20 donation benefiting Pacific Whale Foundation is suggested upon submission. There is no limit to the number of entries per person. The winner will have their artwork featured as the poster for the 8th Annual World Whale Film Festival. The poster will be used as the T-shirt design and on other promotional materials for the event. The winner will receive a free Film Festival T-shirt showcasing their design and a free Guide membership for a year.

For more information about World Whale Film Festival and full film submission guidelines, visit https://filmfreeway.com/WorldWhaleFilmFestival.