Target’s Heroes & Helpers event held in Kahului for kids impacted by Maui wildfires

December 17, 2023, 8:44 AM HST
  • Maui Heroes and Helpers event at Kahului Target. PC: courtesy Catholic Charities Hawai‘i
Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Kahului Target Store, Child and Family Services, and various first responders brought holiday cheer to children who were impacted by the recent Lahaina wildfires at its first-ever “Target’s Heroes and Helpers” event held Saturday on Maui.

About 75 keiki, teens and families impacted by the Maui wildfires were partnered with members of the Hawai’i Air National Guard, US Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department, and Uniformed Federal Workers and other agencies. Each youth was given a $100 gift card for their Christmas shopping at the Kahului Target store .

Catholic Charities Hawai’i has coordinated similar children holiday events on Hawaiʻi Island, with this being the first one held on Maui.

