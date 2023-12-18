LIST: Maui lane closures, Dec. 16-22, 2023

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 17 to 23, in the vicinity of Wahikuli Wayside Park, beginning Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drain cleaning.

Lahaina: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 17 to 23, in the vicinity of Wahikuli Wayside Park, beginning Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 17 to 23, in the vicinity of Wahikuli Wayside Park, beginning Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for installation of Best Management Practices (BMP’s) and maintenance BMP’s.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

Kāʻanapali (weekend work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Akahele Street, on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline work.

Kāʻanapali: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Akahele Street, beginning Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline work.

— Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Aveneue (Route 32) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Wailele Road and Aku Place, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Aveneue (Route 32) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Makawao: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 0.1 and 1.9, beginning Monday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina (weekend / night work): Single lane closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Keawe Street and Crater Road, beginning Sunday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for road cutting for drain line replacement and repaving. Details: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/12/15/emergency-keawe-street-drain-line-replacement-begins-sunday-dec-17/