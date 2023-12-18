Makawao 7th grader awarded prestigious Caroline D. Bradley scholarship for gifted education

Interested seventh grade students who apply for the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship are required to complete a rigorous portfolio application process, which includes essays, middle school transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a work sample. (PC: Institute for Educational Advancement Website)

The Institute for Educational Advancement recently awarded Makawao seventh-grade student, Elizabeth Kayes, with the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship for the class of 2028.

The four-year high school scholarship enables gifted learners to attend an optimally matched high school or individualized education program to help them work toward meeting their unique intellectual and personal potential.

The institute awarded 27 students with this fully-funded scholarship. The recipients will each receive upwards of $200,000, depending on the cost associated with the school or program they choose.

Interested seventh grade students who apply for the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship are required to complete a rigorous portfolio application process, which includes essays, middle school transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a work sample. Eligible applicants must also achieve scores at the highest level on nationally normed standardized tests.

“This year’s applicant pool was one of our most diverse as far as the students’ backgrounds, interests, geographic locations and knowledge base,” said Elizabeth Jones, president and co-founder of the Institute for Educational Advancement. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary as an organization that supports bright, young minds, we are reminded of how important this scholarship is for the 27 students who will benefit from an academically advanced high school program that will meet their highly intellectual needs.”

In June, 51 finalists were contacted by the Caroline D. Bradley selection committee for in-person interviews with the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship team. The committee is comprised of a diverse group of nationwide high school and university admissions directors, teachers and administrators, Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship alumni, community members, and business leaders.

Over the course of the next several months, institute staff, current Caroline D. Bradley scholars, and alumni will provide guidance and assistance to the entering class of 2028 scholars as they begin to identify potential high school programs, complete applications, and prepare their individualized educational plans for next year’s high school entrance.

“This year’s Caroline D. Bradley scholars are capable, highly-engaged and impressively intelligent,” said Bonnie Raskin, Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship program director at the Institute for Educational Advancement. “We go beyond just funding these students’ educations, we work closely with them to ensure they find the best program and we remain involved as they continue their educational journeys through high school and throughout their lives.”

Since its inception in 2002, the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation have funded this scholarship. It is one of the few merit-based, need-blind scholarships of its kind in the United States.

To date, the institute has awarded more than 400 scholarships to gifted learners and alumni who are already making their mark on the world. Currently, there are 282 alumni, 160 of whom have graduated from college and are in the work force, attending graduate school or participating in international service and fellowship programs.

The application for the next class of Caroline D. Bradley Scholars will be available in the fall.

2028 Caroline D. Bradley Scholars:

Jason Adeyemi, Duluth, GA

Ori Bard, Los Angeles, CA

Anahit “Aeon” Bashir, Eden Prairie, MN

Ayaan Dhruv, Los Altos Hills, CA

Tess Eggeson, Indianapolis, IN

Elili Flore, Los Angeles, CA

Alesya Hathaway, Las Vegas, NV

Samuel Henderson, Lexington, KY

Una Joy Hornick, New York, NY

Rory Hu, Cupertino, CA

Osagiemagbon Idehen, Staten Island, NY

Ethan Isakir, Flushing, NY

Elizabeth Kayes, Makawao, HI

Neha Khankari, Palo Alto, CA

Camille Levy, Troy, MO

Jedidiah McClimans, Riverside, CA

Violet Miller, Bellevue, WA

Adrienne Prater, Tyrone, GA

Wyatt Steel, Leesburg, VA

Atticus Stewart, Hermosa Beach, CA

Faith Taylor, Hanover, NH

Grace Walters, Elm Grove, WI

Evan Weinswig, Menlo Park, CA

Brianna Wong, Oakland, CA

Channing Yang, Sugar Land, TX

Hannah Yang, Los Angeles, CA

Edward Zhang, Omaha, NE

For more information about this scholarship and other programs and services, visit: www.educationaladvancement.org.