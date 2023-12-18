Marketplace Health Insurance open enrollment ends Jan. 16, 2024

The Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i encourages uninsured Hawai‘i residents who do not qualify for Medicaid to enroll in federal marketplace insurance by Jan. 16, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

With staff ready to help consumers enroll into health insurance, the Legal Aid

Society of Hawai‘i wants to remind consumers of five things:

Marketplace Open Enrollment ends on Jan. 16, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. After Jan. 16, consumers need to qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to enroll in a 2024 Marketplace plan. Triggers for a special enrollment period include loss of healthcare insurance, change in household composition, marriage, birth of a baby, or loss of income. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, more people qualify for financial help with health insurance costs. Four out of five customers can find a plan for $10/month or less after subsidies. Marketplace plans cover 10 essential health benefits, including doctor visits, emergency care, behavioral health care, preventative care, hospital care, and prescription drugs. Consumers can visit healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to enroll into Marketplace health insurance. The Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i is ready to help consumers with enrollment. Call 808-536-4302, option 2. Established in 1950 with 10 offices statewide, the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i is a nonprofit, public interest law firm dedicated to increasing access to justice for the state’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

This project is supported by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services of the US Department of Health and Human Services as part of a financial assistance award totaling $294,882 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS.