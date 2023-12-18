Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui’s Jason Arcilla of NBC’s “The Voice” performs at the Grand Wailea, Dec. 22

December 18, 2023, 11:28 AM HST
Grand Wailea hosts an intimate sunset performance and evening of music for all ages on Friday, Dec. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The festivities will begin with music by Hawaiian reggae band Inna Vision, followed by a special performance from NBC-TV’s “The Voice” Season 24 contestant Jason Arcilla of Maui, as well as fellow contestant Kaylee Shimizu of Oʻahu.

Arcilla is a musician, singer-songwriter, and producer with an R&B, reggae, island surf rock vibe. He has been releasing singles and EP’s since 2015.

Details

  • Friday, Dec. 22
  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • Located at Molokini Garden

Tickets

  • Includes Complimentary Valet
  • General Admission: $40
  • VIP Admission: $100. *VIP includes a Meet & Greet with Jason, premium front row seating and one beverage.
  • Beverages available for purchase by credit card or room charge only. Must provide confirmation and a valid ID at check-in.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.grandwailea.com/events.

