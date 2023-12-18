Maui’s Jason Arcilla of NBC’s “The Voice” performs at the Grand Wailea, Dec. 22
Grand Wailea hosts an intimate sunset performance and evening of music for all ages on Friday, Dec. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The festivities will begin with music by Hawaiian reggae band Inna Vision, followed by a special performance from NBC-TV’s “The Voice” Season 24 contestant Jason Arcilla of Maui, as well as fellow contestant Kaylee Shimizu of Oʻahu.
Arcilla is a musician, singer-songwriter, and producer with an R&B, reggae, island surf rock vibe. He has been releasing singles and EP’s since 2015.
Details
- Friday, Dec. 22
- Doors open at 6 p.m.; Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Located at Molokini Garden
Tickets
- Includes Complimentary Valet
- General Admission: $40
- VIP Admission: $100. *VIP includes a Meet & Greet with Jason, premium front row seating and one beverage.
- Beverages available for purchase by credit card or room charge only. Must provide confirmation and a valid ID at check-in.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.grandwailea.com/events.