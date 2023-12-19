Imua Family Services and Kaiser to honor expectant mothers

Imua Family Services unveils “Oh Baby!” – a baby shower experience for expecting parents, to be held quarterly on the grounds of the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

The January event features fun games, food, and prizes to help families prepare for their keiki-to-be.

Held in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the purpose of the event is to provide resources to families to benefit their babies’ health and to offer a helping hand welcoming them into a safe community.

“Love, joy and support are a critical part in the early lives of our children, and Oh Baby! aims to assist families in providing that in those first critical months of their babies’ lives,” organizers said.

“When we were expecting our son, I remember seeing and connecting with other expecting families through a variety of health and community related settings,” said Dean Wong, Executive Director at Imua. “We continued to see those same families in waiting rooms at well-baby visits, at our local playground, and for years afterwards in the bleachers at sporting events and other activities. The connections we make with other parents who share the same space and place with us help to create a support network that endures beyond pregnancy and through the many stages our children grow through together in our community,” he sid.

The goal of the Oh Baby! Baby Showers is to help parents in support of the health and safety of our youngest community members.

“It is important to give expectant mothers and families the tools and wrap-around care they need to make healthy choices before, during and after pregnancy. And Imua plans to do so in a manner they deserve – with great shower gifts and loads of fun in the breathtaking and nurturing environment of Imua Discovery Garden,” organization leaders said.

Oh Baby! Baby Showers, planned as a quarterly event at Imua Discovery Garden, is open to expecting parents in their second and third trimesters.

Space for the free event is limited and is expected to fill up quickly. To register or for more information, email [email protected].