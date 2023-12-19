Maui Council to provide update on disaster-mitigation efforts

The Maui County Council will hold a press conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss legislation related to disaster-mitigation efforts and housing needs on Maui following the August wildfires.

Chair Alice L. Lee made the announcement, noting that a separate press conference was held on Oct. 26 in which Council member Tamara Paltin provided updates on debris removal, resource hubs, economic-recovery and other related matters.

Council member Gabe Johnson from Lānaʻi will participate in the Dec. 21 conference to discuss underground powerlines, tax tiers for landowners with fallow land, the use of R1 water and housing concerns.

“We would like to remain in constant communication with the community and provide information about the council’s legislative work in response to the Aug. 8 fires,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “Our staff is continuing to look for ways to make information more accessible to everyone.”

The press conference may be viewed on Akakū Channel 53 and Facebook Live.