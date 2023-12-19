Family of 5 displaced by Olowalu home fire

A family of five was displaced during an afternoon house fire in Olowalu, and their family dog is deceased as a result of the incident.

The fire was reported at around 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the 800 block of Olowalu Village Road. The blaze was brought under control by 3:34 p.m., according to department reports.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Maui Fire Department Public Information Officer Chris Stankis said the structure was fully involved by the time the first units arrived. “Crews focused on controlling the fire, determining if any occupants were still inside and preventing spread into nearby vegetation,” said Stankis.

The fire resulted in the total loss of the structure, valued at $395,000. There is no estimate for the loss to contents at this time.

The fire also damaged two vehicles at the residence. The dollar value of the damage has not yet been determined.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, Engine 11, Engine 1, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

The American Red Cross is providing immediate assistance to the family.