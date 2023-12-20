First MEO Core Four Business Planning course for 2024 set

File photo of Core Four Business Planning graduates. The Maui Economic Opportunity’s first course in 2024 begins Jan. 9 and runs twice weekly through Feb. 8.

The Core Four Business Planning’s first series of 2024, presented by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, starts Tuesday, Jan. 9,, and runs twice weekly through Thursday, Feb. 8.

Classes can be attended via Zoom or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku classroom.

Core Four focuses on how to write a business plan and provides the information needed to start, operate and grow a business. It is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or just starting out and needing further direction.

The five-week series with a total of 24 hours of instruction runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8.

The course cost is $75. Financial assistance is available.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can attend an introductory class Thursday, Jan. 4, 5 p.m. at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., behind the J. Walter Cameron Center.

Registration is required and can be done by going to www.meoinc.org and clicking on the Core Four tab on the main and Business Development Center pages. Enrollment forms also may be picked up weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Wailuku office.

For more information, contact David Daly, director of the Business Development Center, at 808-243-4318.

Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning Classes possible.