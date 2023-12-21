Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2023

December 21, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
10-14
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:46 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:16 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 06:03 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 10:15 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The existing moderate, medium period northwest swell is still forecast to peak late tonight into early Friday near but slightly below High Surf Advisory criteria before declining on Saturday. A moderate to large long-period northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday, peaking Sunday evening well into the HSA criteria, and slowly drop Monday. Indications from forecast models are that a large to extra large long-period northwest swell will arrive next week Tuesday into Wednesday well above High Surf Warning levels. 


Surf along south facing shores will see a series of small long period background energy keeping the south shore from going completely flat over the next few days. Surf along east facing shores has continued to decline but its compounded by short period wind waves from ongoing trades. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments