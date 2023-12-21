Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 10-14 10-14 10-14 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:46 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:16 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 06:03 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 10:15 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The existing moderate, medium period northwest swell is still forecast to peak late tonight into early Friday near but slightly below High Surf Advisory criteria before declining on Saturday. A moderate to large long-period northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday, peaking Sunday evening well into the HSA criteria, and slowly drop Monday. Indications from forecast models are that a large to extra large long-period northwest swell will arrive next week Tuesday into Wednesday well above High Surf Warning levels.

Surf along south facing shores will see a series of small long period background energy keeping the south shore from going completely flat over the next few days. Surf along east facing shores has continued to decline but its compounded by short period wind waves from ongoing trades.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.