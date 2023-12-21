Two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County to ring in the 2024 New Year

Fireworks display, Maui File (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

There are two public aerial fireworks displays planned in Maui County this year–in South Maui at the Grand Wailea Resort, and at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at 1 Mānele Bay Road. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m., New Yearʻs Eve, Dec. 31, 2023.

The public is reminded that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit. “The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite, or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property,” police said.

The law also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, or a fine of at least $500 and no more than $2,000.

As a reminder, consumer fireworks can only be legally ignited from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Rules and general prohibitions and safety tips:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Fire Department also would like to remind residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of healthcare facilities and facilities for animals.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks near schools.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet of any hotel.

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

MFD advises: “Leave fireworks to the professionals”

Fire Department officials say the use of fireworks to celebrate the start of a new year is a privilege that Maui residents continue to enjoy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries,” department officials said in a news release.

To ensure the community can continue celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks and avoid the risks associated with their use, department officials ask the public to remember to do the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety.

“The best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place … Leave fireworks to the professionals,” the department advises.

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 132D.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol03_Ch0121-0200D/HRS0132D/HRS_0132D-.htm

Fireworks sales, permits

The County of Maui’s, Department of Fire and Public Safety also announced the sale of New Year’s Eve fireworks starting on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, and ending on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at 12:01 a.m.

A fireworks permit is not required during designated times (see below) for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground.

However, a firecracker permit is required for the use of firecrackers and will be sold only at the locations listed below. The following details are for firecracker permits:

Each firecracker permit costs $25.

Each permit allows a purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of firecrackers.

There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person.

A limited number of Firecracker permits will be available at three locations on Maui and two locations on Lānaʻi: