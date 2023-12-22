Fairmont Kea Lani opens Hale Kukuna, Hawaiian Cultural Center







































Fairmont Kea Lani announced the grand opening of Hale Kukuna, a living space dedicated to sharing Hawaiian culture with all. Unveiled through a Moku Ka Piko ceremony led by the resort’s manager of Hawaiian culture, Kamahiwa Kawaʻa, and Kumu Luana Kawaʻa, Hale Kukuna opened on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Surrounded by invited cultural practitioners, advisors, and ʻohana, a palapalai, maile, and pōulu lei symbolizing an umbilical cord was severed in the entryway of the space, marking the birth of Hale Kukuna.

Hale Kukuna, a name conceptualized by Fairmont Kea Lani’s cultural advisory board and lineal descendants of Palauea, the area upon which the resort rests, denotes a house of enlightenment. The name honors “kukuna”, meaning rays of the sun, and the nourishment that it brings to the ʻāina and all living things in Hawaiʻi.

“The opportunity to create and share a space dedicated to Hawaiian culture at the heart of Fairmont Kea Lani is an honor that comes with immense kuleana” shared Kamahiwa Kawaʻa, manager of Hawaiian culture a Fairmont Kea Lani. “Our vision and intention for Hale Kukuna is to serve as a space for both poʻe hoʻokipa and malihini to create meaningful connections with the culture, history, and spirit of this place – and in doing so, develop a deeper respect for this ʻāina and place we call home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hale Kukuna currently boasts a curated collection of Hawaiian books, implements, relics and artwork, and in the coming months, will serve as a resting place for select artifacts on loan from Hale Hōʻike’ike along with additional pieces from Native Hawaiian artisans. The space will offer a wide range of cultural programming and workshops, from ʻohe kapala and kuku kapa to kuʻi kalo and hula that share moʻolelo of Maui, available to resort guests, colleagues, and community members.

“The opening of Hale Kukuna marks a tremendous milestone and an important next step in our cultural journey here at Fairmont Kea Lani” said Michael Pye, regional vice president, Fairmont Hawai‘i, and general manager, Fairmont Kea Lani. “Hale Kukuna represents a sharing of who we are, where we are, and the origins, practices, and beliefs of the Hawaiian culture. Our hope is to provide a place of exploration, introspection, and enlightenment, and most importantly, a place of openness for our guests and community to join together – for generations to come.”

Hale Kukuna can be found at the forefront of Fairmont Kea Lani’s newly transformed lobby, acting as the piko of the property. The expansive, open-air cultural center is meant to permeate Hawaiian culture, traditions, and values from within and is open to all who seek to create respectful and meaningful connection to Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The opening of the resort’s immersive cultural center follows the extensive transformation of Fairmont Kea Lani’s main lobby, 413 one-bedroom suites, and 37 two-story villas, artfully redesigned to evoke stories of the island’s cultural heritage and accentuate the natural beauty of Hawai‘i.